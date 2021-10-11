As show of appreciation, McDonald’s offers free meals to educators

A McDonald’s sign is seen above the fast food restaurant on Monday, Nov. 25, 2019 near downtown Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Richard Vogel)

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – McDonald’s says it wants to show appreciation to teachers this week nationwide by offering educators free “Thank You Meals”. Starting on Monday, October 11, school officials can get a free breakfast served in a classic Happy Meal box.

According to a press release from the restaurant chain, all educators including teachers, administrators, and school staff can visit their local McDonald’s during breakfast hours from October 11 through October 15 and show a valid work ID for a free breakfast. The meals will be served in a classic Happy Meal box and will include an entree breakfast sandwich, hash browns, and a drink.

Meals can include an Egg McMuffin, a bacon, egg, and cheese biscuit, or a sausage biscuit. The meal options also include a medium McCafe hot or iced coffee or a medium soft drink.

McDonald’s reports the Thank You Meals are offered at participating US restaurants from Oct. 11 to Oct. 15, 2021, and meals are limited to one per person per day. For more information visit mcdonalds.com.