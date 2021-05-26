Apparel, beauty sales increase as Americans return to pre-pandemic life

NEW YORK, NY (CBS Newspath) – After 14 months of masks and Zoom meetings, vaccinated people are ready to mingle again. That has Americans wanting to look their best and retailers are benefiting.

Tania Miranda is the manager at Top Line Cosmetics and Fashion, and she says customers are coming back. “People are buying clothes and they’re buying makeup,” she says.

Lipstick sales and other beauty products are on the rise, and customers are heading to major retailers to buy clothes. “We’re seeing people are returning to the stores. There’s an excitement, there’s an enthusiasm,” says Deborah Weinswig, the CEO of Coresight Research, a global advisory and research firm specializing in retail and technology.

Weinswig says clothing and clothing accessory stores saw sales skyrocket 711% in April compared to last year. “These are just numbers that are mind boggling and I have to say I’ve never seen them in my retail career,” she says.

Walmart says it has seen increasing sales for teeth whiteners.

Amanda Steigman has been working at home and is preparing for a return to the office. “I’ll be needing to buy new clothes,” she says. “I’m getting my eyebrows done at European Wax down the road, just rejoined the gym over here.”

People are also dressing up for special occasions, including weddings, engagement parties, and graduations. Sal Wanderlingh says he’s not just spending money on new clothes. “Going to the gym three times a week, trying to lose the COVID 19,” he says.

Experts believe demand for clothes and other appearance-related products will continue now that life is looking closer to normal.