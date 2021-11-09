Angel Fire Resort announces December 10th opening date

ANGEL FIRE, N.M. (KRQE) – Angel Fire Resort has announced that it will be opening on December 10, 2021, for the 2021 to 2022 ski season which runs through March 20, 2022. The resort has also announced that it will feature a series of activities including snowman-making contests, ice sculpture demonstrations, relay games, and snowball fights for children.

A new bar called Zia will also be opening and will serve s’mores and hot chocolate. Mixology classes, whiskey tastings, cooking demonstrations for couples, and theme craft nights for children will also be offered.

While Angel Fire Resort will be scheduling live musical performances throughout its venues, the resort will also be working in collaboration with other suppliers to offer horse-drawn sleigh rides, cross-country skiing trails, and snowmobile tours within Enchanted Circle.

Teachers will also be able to benefit from the resort’s Angel Fire Teacher Pass that offers K-12 teachers a $249 full-season ski pass if purchased before November 30.