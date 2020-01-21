Live Now
American Airlines brings nonstop LAX flight to Santa Fe

SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – American Airlines will soon offer nonstop flights from the Santa Fe Airport to LAX in Los Angeles. The Santa Fe New Mexican is reporting that those direct flights will begin in April however, there are a few catches.

The nonstop flights are seasonal, with service ending on October 24. Passengers going to or from either city will have to stay there at least a full week.

Local officials say no one contacted them or the airport about the upcoming service. American Airlines has not commented on the matter.

