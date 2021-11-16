American Airlines announces daily service between Albuquerque, Austin

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – American Airlines has announced that it will now be offering daily, non-stop service between Albuquerque and the Austin-Bergstrom International Airport. This is the second daily service and the third airline to offer direct service between two cities with service beginning on January 4, 2022.

“This added service from American Airlines is a direct response to the continued return of the demand for travel,” said Richard McCurley, Interim Director of Aviation for the City of Albuquerque in a press release. “Austin has been one of the focus cities for our nation-wide Fly Direct campaign, and this announcement is a testament to its success.”

In the release, the City of Albuquerque states that it’s Aviation Department has made Austin one of several focus cities in its Fly Direct campaign which strives to increase tourism travel to New Mexico. The flight will be operated by American Airlines’ regional carrier Envoy Airlines.

Tickets are now on sale and can be purchased at aa.com.

