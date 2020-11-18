AmazonSmile shoppers donate $10 million to St. Jude

Business
Posted: / Updated:

St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Amazon says it has awarded $10 million to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital in Memphis through its AmazonSmile program.

Amazon donates 0.5% of the item purchase price to shoppers’ charity of choice when they shop at smile.amazon.com. Millions of shoppers have chosen St. Jude.

St. Jude is the first charity to reach the $10 million mark through the charity, Amazon said. “We are beyond grateful for the generous spirit of Amazon, which has made possible these innovative programs that make it simple to support charities including St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital,” said Richard C. Shadyac Jr., President and CEO of ALSAC, the fundraising and awareness organization for St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital. 

Latest News

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Stay Alert | Coronavirus Updates

Virus
News

App
Upates

Email
Updates

Coronavirus
Resources

Latest Video

Now Trending on KRQE.com

Video Forecast

Erica's Wednesday Afternoon Forecast

More Weather Video Forecast
Albuquerque Hourly Forecast

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss