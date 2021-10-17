Amazon transportation hub at Sunport could lead to more jobs

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Officials say more jobs could be coming to Albuquerque if the city signs off on an Amazon transportation hub at the Sunport. On Monday, the city council will be reviewing a five-acre ground lease and development agreement between the city’s aviation department and Amazon.

If approved, Amazon would develop and operate an air cargo facility at the Sunport for a minimum of 10 years. It’s estimated to generate more than $54,000 of revenue a year for the Sunport.

