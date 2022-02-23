LOS LUNAS, N.M. (KRQE) – Amazon announced Wednesday that a new fulfillment center will be coming to Los Lunas. According to a company press release, the center will create over 600 full-time jobs with comprehensive benefits. The one-million-square-foot facility is scheduled to launch in 2023.

The release states starting pay for front-line employees will be more than $15 an hour with comprehensive benefits for full-time employees worth an additional $3.50 an hour. Benefits include health, vision, and dental insurance; a 401(k) with 50% company match; up to 20 weeks paid parental leave; and the Amazon Career Choice program, in which the company covers the cost of an employee’s college tuition, including classes, books, and fees.

The company says they have invested more than $200 million in the state of New Mexico, created 3,500 full and part-time jobs, as well as 1,000 indirect jobs.