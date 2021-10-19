Amazon looking to expand with 30,000-square-foot air cargo facility at Sunport

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Amazon is looking to expand in the Albuquerque metro once more. As the massive fulfillment center prepares to fully open on the westside with hiring almost complete, they’re also looking to build an air cargo facility at the Albuquerque International Sunport. The area southwest of the main terminal is already home to cargo and shipping operations for FedEx, but if a lease is approved, Amazon could be its new neighbor.

“It’s really super exciting for the City of Albuquerque,” said Cynthia Borrego, City Council President. “I think it’s something New Mexico needs to position ourselves now, regionally, as a player in a different market.”

City council is set to consider a lease between the city and Amazon for five acres of land at the Sunport to build and operate a 31,000-square foot air cargo facility. Council President Borrego says the air cargo operations would work hand-in-hand with the westside warehouse. What is it about Albuquerque that keeps drawing Amazon in? Borrego has her theories.

“I think Albuquerque is currently positioned in a prime place. Part of it is the weather,” said Borrego. “We have great weather out here so landing in Albuquerque doesn’t create problems like you see back east.”

The city believes the metro’s workforce also plays a big role in the continued expansion. They hope this would in turn provide a lot of those high-paying jobs needed in that area.

“We have a lot of skilled labor in Albuquerque which I think, those are things that they’re looking for,” said Borrego. “Albuquerque is a growing metropolis.”

The facility would go into an area southwest of the main terminal where cargo operations already exist for other companies while expanding into currently undeveloped land. In the future, Borrego hopes Amazon will also consider adding cargo operations not far from the fulfillment center in the west.

“We also have Double Eagle,” said Borrego, mentioning she recently did an economic development study for the Double Eagle that could be utilized by Amazon. “I’m sure that that would be another amenity because the airport also manages Double Eagle Airport.”

In a long line of big companies like Netflix and NBC Universal moving to the metro, the city believes it’s also a big reason Amazon has followed suit. At this time, there is no timeline or total cost for the proposed air cargo facility.

The city says they recently received around $6.6 million in federal funds to expand the airport’s cargo apron, which would be needed for Amazon to move in. According to the lease proposal, the total cost would be more than $11 million, however, the city would not be responsible for the facility, itself. City councilors are expected to consider the lease during the next meeting on Nov. 3.