Amazon hiring over 1,000 full-time jobs for new local fulfillment center

FILE – This April 16, 2020 shows the Amazon logo in Douai, northern France. Amazon on Thursday, July 29, 2021 turned in a mixed bag of results for its fiscal second quarter, coming up short of Wall Street expectations in revenue but beating on profits. (AP Photo/Michel Spingler, File)

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – On Friday, Amazon announced they are currently hiring more than 1,000 full-time positions ahead of the launch of their new robotics fulfillment center in Albuquerque. A press release states the jobs start at $15.50 an hour, include a benefits package, and a $1,000 sign-on bonus.

The facility is 600,000 square feet and the release states employees will work alongside technology from Amazon Robotics to pick, pack, and ship smaller-sized items to customers. Health care will be offered on day one as well as a 401(k) with a 50% match. Twenty weeks of paid parental leave will also be offered as well as the company’s Career Choice program, which pre-pays 95% tuition for courses in high-demand fields.

Job candidates must be 18 years or older and have a high school diploma or the equivalent. More information can be found on the Amazon Jobs website.