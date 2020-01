ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Allegiant Air is spreading its wings as the Las Vegas-based budget airline says it’s undergoing its biggest expansion ever.

Allegiant is announcing 44 new non-stop stops including one in New Mexico. The airline will now be offering a one-way flight from the Albuquerque International Sunport to Sanford, Florida near Orlando for as low as $66.

Officials say they added 15 airbus jets in 2019 and plan to expand even more this year.