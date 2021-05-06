Albuquerque’s Century 14 movie theatre announces reopening

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Another Albuquerque movie theatre is getting ready to welcome back moviegoers. The Century 14 at First Street and Central Ave. downtown is reopening on Friday, May 14 according to its website.

This comes after the Century Rio off of Jefferson and I-25 opened its doors over the weekend just after Bernalillo County went Green and movie theatres got the go-ahead for the first time in over a year. The theatres are both automatically blocking off seats between groups as well as staggering showtimes to avoid crowding in the lobby.

Staff are also sanitizing the auditoriums between shows.