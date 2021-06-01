Albuquerque VA Regional Office to resume in-person benefits services

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Albuquerque Veterans Affairs Offices will reopen for in-person services on Monday. Since the start of the pandemic, the VA has been helping veterans, virtually. Starting June 7, veterans and their families can go in person to get assistance with disability or survivor’s benefits, pension, employment help, and other things.

“If Veterans or family members have concerns, we can always provide assistance online or by phone,” said Cris Sheirer in a news release, Albuquerque Regional Office Public Affairs Officer. “Visitors who are fully vaccinated will not be required to wear masks.”

According to a news release, the VA maintains 56 VA Regional Offices and 39 other special processing and call centers within the United States, Puerto Rico, and the Philippines. For more information about VA benefits or to file a claim, visit va.gov or call 800-827-1000.