Albuquerque Sunport sees thousands of travelers on Labor Day weekend

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – This Labor Day weekend people are on the go and travelers at the Albuquerque Sunport say there are plenty of full flights. Kirsten Maliny is visiting New Mexico and she shares, “The first plane I was on was very crowded, so there was no possible way to social distance but everybody kept their mask on.”

The Sunport tells KRQE its most recent seven-day average of passengers traveling through is about 11,000 per day. That’s still significantly down from pre-COVID numbers but a jump from last year.

“In the early to mid-summer, we were seeing really big increases but now, they’re starting to level out,” says Jonathan Small, a Sunport spokesperson.

Some travelers say they are still taking extra precautions while flying to stay safe from COVID-19. Officials say the Albuquerque Sunport is keeping up all of the same COVID-safe procedures they implemented at the start of the pandemic. Small shares, “Additional hand sanitizer stations, plexiglass partitions on every counter, social distancing indicators throughout the terminal.”

Visitors coming through Albuquerque say they haven’t seen any problems with people following COVID-19 protocols like wearing masks and social distancing.

Sean Nikkel said, “We’re seeing people, no problem with the masks on, everyone seems to be distancing so everything’s been good. So thankfully, it’s been super smooth.”

This weekend the Sunport is seeing roughly three times more holiday travelers than it did this time last year. Airport officials say it’s still difficult to predict travel numbers to determine a specific impact from COVID because the situation is constantly evolving.