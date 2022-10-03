ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Starbucks calls their employees “partners,” but workers like Jacob Sherwood don’t feel as if they’re treated as partners.

“I think its really needed in this company to actually have the people who make all the profits actually have a voice in how the company operates, especially with policies and corporate policies that affect the workers,” said Sherwood, a Starbucks Barista.

Sherwood and other baristas demand better health care benefits, improved working conditions, and higher pay. “Just better benefits in general better wages, and I think a lot of us just want that job security,” said Sherwood.

The Rio Grande and I40 Starbucks voted 10 to 7 to unionize last week. However, they fear Starbucks may try to challenge it. Sherwood mentioned, “They have no other choice but to respect it, but I’m sure there’s many different avenues that they can go through to try and challenge the vote,” said Sherwood.

There are more than 230 unionized Starbucks out of 9,000 across the nation. Last week, Starbucks said they wanted to begin contract negotiations with them. However, the Rio Grande location is not on the list. “Now the process is just waiting for Starbucks to come in good faith and negotiate with the union and us.”

Sherwood’s team hopes this will encourage other Starbucks in the state to do the same. “It’s really inspiring, and it just shows the need and the appetite that a lot of people within this company want to have a voice,” said Sherwood.

This makes New Mexico the 34th state to have a unionized Starbucks location. On their website, Starbucks states they look forward to these negotiations and want to make sure all employees’ voices are heard.