Albuquerque Starbucks becomes first military family store in the state

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Starbucks is honoring local veterans and dedicating a military family store in New Mexico.

“Military family stores are stores located across the county that are specifically dedicated to our military customers and also veterans who live around these stores,” said Starbucks manager Dave Teves.

The Starbucks on Gibson is now the first military family store in New Mexico and the 67th store in the nation. The store’s goal is to provide job opportunities to transitioning families while connecting them with a supportive community.

The store across from Kirtland Air Force Base will also feature special military decor inside to pay homage to the base.