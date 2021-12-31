Albuquerque split on NYE celebrations: party at bar or staying in?

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Amid a recent surge in COVID cases people are choosing to stay home on New Year’s Eve to avoid big gatherings. Despite that, businesses like Canvas Artistry on First St. and Central Ave. are still gearing up for a busy night.

Canvas Artistry is expecting more than 100 people for tonight’s celebration. KRQE News 13 asked what kind of COVID safety measures they’ll be taking. Adrian Baca, a partner at Canvas Artistry, said, “We have machines around the facility here with sanitizing solution we also have an HVAC system, it actually cleans the air as it gets ventilated through the building.”

They say despite the mask mandate being extended through January, masks will be optional for guests.

Canvas isn’t the only business expecting a crowd. News 13 tried reaching out to other restaurants including Tucanos, El Pinto and the Monte Carlo, all of them saying they’ve been busy Friday.

Some people said they’d rather stay in. “I mean once you hit a certain age going to a bar going out isn’t the thing to do, just hang out with good friends and family is better off,” said Faith and Jeff Desanto, who came to Albuquerque to visit friends.

The recent surge in covid cases is also causing some to change their plans. Celina Cox, who is celebrating with in-laws tonight, said her plans had to change due to the virus. “We just moved here we were gonna have a big housewarming anniversary combo party and then that did not happen everyone canceled.”

The dance started at 9 p.m. at Canvas and they’ve sold more than 100 tickets and are expecting more people to show up throughout the night.

The state did not give an updated COVID case count Friday because of the holiday.