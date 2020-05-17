Albuquerque retailers excited to be able to re-open

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – It’s the day many retailers across the state have been waiting for, a chance to get some business back after being closed for nearly two months. Today, the governor’s new health order went into effect.

All businesses say they’re grateful for being allowed to re-open. Saturday afternoon, a line formed outside of Joann’s on Albuquerque’s westside as customers were also eager to get out and shop.

This week, Governor Michelle Lujan Grisham announced all retailers are allowed to operate at 25% capacity.

For businesses like Astro Zombies in Nob Hill, that meant keeping an eye on the door to make sure they were all complying with the state’s health order. The comic book store has been operating mostly by mail and curbside orders for more than a month now.

Then there’s Strive near Paseo and Wyoming. The small boutique has been closed for more than two months and even had to create an online store to try to stay afloat. The owner says she’s more than thrilled to be able to have her customers come back into her store today. “Pure excitement and thrill that we can at least try to get some of our volume of business back and see our customers that we love, adore, and miss,” says Nancy Montoya.

Of course, the biggest change for them is keeping their spaces sanitized throughout business hours and making sure people are staying at least six feet apart. Strive is asking all their customers to wear masks in the store and to sanitize their hands right when they walk in the door.

This comes a day after the governor urged people to continue staying home whenever possible to help stop the spread. The new rules do not yet apply to hard-hit McKinley, San Juan, and Cibola counties.

New Mexico Coronavirus Resources