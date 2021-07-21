Albuquerque restaurant uses humor to call out bad online reviews

ALBUQUERQUE, NM (KRQE) — A handful of restaurants have been calling out rude and impatient customers lately as they deal with staff shortages. But one Albuquerque restaurant is trying a different approach, humor.

Old Town Pizza Parlor is short staffed and has been as busy as ever since the state fully reopened. The owner said they’ve had a couple rude customers and bad reviews because of it. So he’s putting a positive spin on them.

“Sometimes good, and sometimes it’s bad, I think we just wanted to make light of it, it wasn’t anything personal, we just like to have humorous signs.” said Nilo Gonzalez, the owner of Old Town Pizza Parlor. “Lighten the mood and just let everyone know that we are human and we do make mistakes and we are small businesses as well.”

If you go to Old Town Pizza Parlor you’ll find a sign outside saying, “We survived a global pandemic, we will survive your crappy Yelp review.” Gonzalez said it’s all in good fun, referring to a few bad Yelp reviews they’ve received from customers lately. He said restaurants are doing their best, as they try to get up to full speed again.

“People coming in, realize your surroundings, look around, you see everyone running around, the servers, is it crowded or is it busy, have a little compassion, have a little patience,” said Gonzalez. “Take it easy on us. We’re all just human beings that are trying to do our best.”

Gonzalez believes his short staff has something to do with the frustration from customers. He currently has six employees right now. He’s hoping to get that number up to 18.