Albuquerque restaurant reopens after fire, year of renovations

Business

by:

Posted: / Updated:

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A popular breakfast spot in downtown Albuquerque is open once again. “I drove by today and it was open and I got my burrito, one of the best burritos in Albuquerque,” a customer said Tuesday morning.

Last June, Papa Frank’s was severely damaged by fire. The breakfast spot reopened Monday after a year of renovations. The owner says support from the community was so important. “We had a fire and I was very emotional and I never really realized that the community cares about this small business, and that is what Albuquerque is all about,” said owner Joey Gallegos.

A GoFundMe page was set up last year for the repairs, and as of Tuesday, they raised nearly $16,000.

