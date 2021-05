ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Students at the University of New Mexico might have to get the COVID-19 vaccine if they want to return to campus this fall. The university just released a proposal for the return to in-person learning.

Some students say they are in support of a mandatory vaccine policy because they want to have a normal college experience. But they know not everyone will be on board. "I'm a junior so next year, will be my last year so it's kind of my last chance to have the normal college year," says Gabriela O'Keefe.