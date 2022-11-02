ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – An Albuquerque favorite is closing its doors after over a decade in business. Bocadillos is closing, and its owner, Marie Yniguez, says the restaurant took a hit during the COVID-19 pandemic and things never recovered for Bocadillos when the state opened back up.

Bocadillos, which found success in slow-roasted meats, has been around for 12 years and has spent the past six years inside Wells Fargo downtown. “Nobody really ever came back, so the building I’ve been in has pretty much been empty for the last two and a half years,” Yniguez said. On top of that, inflation skyrocketed meat prices making recovery even harder. Yniguez had to make a tough decision to save her other two businesses, and with Bocadillos being the most expensive one to keep up with, she decided to close it down.

Yniguez says her employees have become family over the years, and she is trying to keep them around by giving them hours at her other businesses. Yniguez still has her foot truck, “Smokin’ Fred’s 46,” and her newest restaurant, “My Moms,” which will remain open.