Albuquerque pizza shop opens during pandemic

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – While some businesses have closed due to the pandemic, an Albuquerque pizza shop opened its doors for the first time. Poppy’s Pizza Shop, near Central and Laguna, has only been open for a week and a half.
Right now, restaurants can seat 25% capacity indoors and 75% on the patio. Currently, Poppy’s is only offering patio dining, however, owner Mario D’Elia says if anything changes, he’s prepared.
He says it’s all about adjusting. “It doesn’t mean we just stop doing business. We have to adjust to what the governor is telling us to do. So, if it’s just takeout, delivery, and patio, that’s what we do,” D’Elia said. He says they did have to slim down the menu and staff during this time.
