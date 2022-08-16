ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Neighborhoods in southwest Albuquerque are getting some much-needed floor relief. City officials hosted a ribbon cutting for the pump station at Broadway and Marble.

The city had been using temporary retention ponds and a 1960s pump station to mitigate flooding in the area, but the new updated station will replace those facilities and will help better protect surrounding neighborhoods.

“It’s long overdue, and it’s finally here. We’ve already put it to use in more than two or three storms, and we’re quite pleased with the benefits that it’s going to provide to the community,” said Director of the Department of Municipal Development Patrick Montoya.

The $17 million project took 18 months to complete, and the city says it’s already provided flood relief this monsoon season.