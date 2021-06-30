Albuquerque Museum to acquire artwork from local artists

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The City of Albuquerque‘s Art and Culture Department is investing in local artwork. They will spend $100,000 acquiring art from living Albuquerque artists. The goal is to address diversity gaps in the Albuquerque Museum art collection.

“The fact that we are a general museum, not culturally or time-period specific, means that we can tell stories of New Mexico’s history and culture in the most expansive manner,” said Albuquerque Museum Director Andrew Connors in a news release. “It’s no longer enough to wait for gifts to come through donations. With funding, we can purchase objects that fill major gaps in our collection. That allows us—and challenges us—to tell New Mexico’s stories, more richly, broadly, and thoughtfully.”

The museum says last year, the museum’s art curatorial team evaluated art collections and used data-driven analysis to plan for the future of acquisitions at the museum. They say the data, combined with community input and suggestions made by community and arts groups, will inform decisions in future investments.

“Museums all over the world are grappling with their collections,” said Albuquerque Museum Head Curator Josie M. Lopez in a news release, Ph.D. “As educational organizations, we have the unique responsibility of being stewards of the collection, as well as interpreting works in a way that engages our audiences, promotes inclusion, and tells the important stories of art and artists and our city.”