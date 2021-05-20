Albuquerque man has unique passion restoring Subarus

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – An Albuquerque man is following his passion, restoring and working on old and new cars but it’s not exactly what you picture. Ben Wade has been working on cars for over two decades.

He started at a dealership and now he has his own shop in Northeast Albuquerque. “Specializing allows us to do a better job at a better price and quicker,” said Wade.

Sparky’s welcomes all makes and models but for Wade, it’s all about the Subarus. “I’ve been working on and been in love with Subarus for over 20 years,” said Wade.

He believes New Mexico has the perfect environment for them. “Albuquerque is a real Subaru town,” said Wade. He even owns four Subarus himself.

“There’s so much outdoor activities and stuff that Subarus just work perfectly for,” said Wade. While it’s not your typical vintage restore, his goal is to take a quality car and keep it that way.

“Some of the really cool Subaru’s are over 20 years old now and we like the old ones and we keep them on the road,” said Wade. Whether it’s an oil change, a tire rotation, or taking a base and completely re-doing it, Wade does it all.

“We race them, we do lift kits and go camping and off-roading,” said Wade making it the Jack-of-all-trades of cars. “They’re versatile, you can do anything from road racing to off-roading with them with the same car,” said Wade.

Whatever you want to do with it, Wade and his team can make it happen. All together, Wade and his employees have over 60 years of experience working just on Subarus.