Albuquerque IT business wins subcontract from Sandia National Labs

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – An Albuquerque IT business has been awarded a subcontract of up to $700 million over a possible seven years from Sandia National Laboratories. Encantado Technical Solutions, LLC was awarded Sandia’s largest subcontract to date.

“We are thrilled to support Sandia National Laboratories with our scalable, flexible and comprehensive service-delivery model,” said John Heneghan in a news release, an Encantado partner. “We will leverage Encantado’s Centers of Excellence and innovation labs focused on IT operations, cloud, cybersecurity, software modernization and artificial intelligence to maximize Sandia’s investments and achieve the labs’ long-term IT strategy.”

According to a news release, companies were able to bid on the subcontract following an external Sandia website posting in 2019, and proposals were evaluated based on technical criteria like relevant experience, technical solutions, and transition plans.

“It’s a big deal and a huge win for the small-business community,” said Sandia subcontract manager Ally Gronager in a news release. “I think this will open doors. It showcases that small businesses have the ability and the capability to bid on big projects.”

Encantado will provide Sandia IT and telecommunications support under a five-year deal signed last month. According to a news release, the agreement covers the support and supply of specific telecommunications and IT services for Sandia, which employs more than 14,000 people. The agreement includes servicing about 25,000 telephones and 30,000 user devices; delivering conventional end-user service to 30,000 computing devices, and providing end-user support that includes managing servers.

The subcontract’s infrastructure computing services at Sandia’s New Mexico, California, Washington, D.C., and Nevada sites include operating, maintaining, and servicing the labs’ network, telephone, wired communications, wireless communications and mobile platforms, and desktop computing devices

Encantado also plans to form a New Mexico nonprofit, the Encantado Technical Solutions Sandia Foundation, to promote local and regional STEM-related development programs in Albuquerque and Livermore, California.

“We are honored to be selected for this small-business award,” said Dave Yockman in the same news release, Encantado partner. “We look forward to providing innovative and efficient IT service delivery to Sandia National Laboratories.”

According to the news release, the award will award increase operational efficiency and enhance collaboration between Sandia and the subcontractors and will share information and innovations across centers once all IT-related projects operate under the same company.