Albuquerque hospital offering $15K sign-on bonus for RNs

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A local hospital is offering up a generous sign-on bonus for nurses. Encompass Health Rehabilitation Hospital of Albuquerque is hosting a hiring event for registered nurses and they are offering a $15,000 sign-on bonus.

The hospital is offering smaller bonuses for other positions like licensed practical nurses. Officials with the rehab facility say they are doing this to ramp up staffing to pre-pandemic levels. “COVID kind of dispersed clinicians all over the country so we’re looking to get them back and back and back into our hospital to kind of get back to normal,” said Kristen Hernandez of Encompass Health.

The hiring event begins Wednesday from 7 a.m. to 10 a.m. and 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. at the hospital located at 7000 Jefferson St NE. For more information or to RSVP for the event, visit intsignup.indeed.com/interview/94b35f0a-f390-478c-9f29-0abb0beaffc2.