Albuquerque experiences boom in housing market

Business

by: KRQE Media

Posted: / Updated:

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – If you’re looking to sell your home, now could be the time. A new report from the Greater Albuquerque Association of Realtors shows that 2019 was a strong year for the metro’s housing market.

Data shows the number of closed sales for detached homes increased by 16.7% home sales increased. Additionally, 2019 saw the median detached home price rose 7.6% to $226,000.

One realtor says it’s because the demand for homes is exceeding the number of listings. The report states that Albuquerque is also experiencing an apartment boom.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Video

Now Trending on KRQE.com

Video Forecast

Erica's Monday Morning Forecast

Thumbnail for the video titled "Erica's Monday Morning Forecast"
More Weather Video Forecast

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

The Series Ep2: Social Pressure ➞