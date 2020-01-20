Albuquerque experiences boom in housing market

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – If you’re looking to sell your home, now could be the time. A new report from the Greater Albuquerque Association of Realtors shows that 2019 was a strong year for the metro’s housing market.

Data shows the number of closed sales for detached homes increased by 16.7% home sales increased. Additionally, 2019 saw the median detached home price rose 7.6% to $226,000.

One realtor says it’s because the demand for homes is exceeding the number of listings. The report states that Albuquerque is also experiencing an apartment boom.