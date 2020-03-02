Albuquerque entertainment venue Revel set to open Monday

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Revel Entertainment, near Top Golf, is set to open on Monday at 11 a.m. Phase one of Revel, located at 4720 Alexander Boulevard near I-25 and Montaño includes multiple restaurants and bars.

The 55,000 square foot entertainment venue will include a piano bar, sports bar, several restaurants, over 30 video screens, and a 3,200 seat concert arena which is expected to open in the summer. Revel will serve as the new home of Uptown Funk Dueling Piano Bar in addition to Draft Day Sports Bar, The Lobby Bar, Revel Burgers, Perico’s, Hundred Hands Coffe, and Rude Boy Cookies.

Construction for phase two is set to begin soon. According to a press release, Revel is said to employ up to 50 full-time employees and 200 part-time employees when the concert facility opens this summer.

