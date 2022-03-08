ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The city is seeing the highest gas prices ever and we are close to breaking the state record. In one year, gas prices have jumped by almost $1.30. For a lot of New Mexicans, it’s been a shock seeing gas stations well over $4 a gallon for gasoline. Now, drivers in search of cheap gas are willing to wait in long lines just to save a few cents per gallon.

“Because it’s cheaper, it’s $3.74. It’s kind of worth the ridiculous lines. This is the first time I’ve actually seen them directing traffic into the gas pumps,” said driver Jaymi Rowe.

Currently, regular gas stations throughout the state are averaging $4.03. According to AAA that average is up $0.14 compared to Monday’s reports.

AAA says the last time gas prices were this high was back in the summer of 2008 when the state’s average reached $4.07 per gallon. Gas prices are predicted to go even higher and drivers we spoke with say as prices go up. It has them changing their plans about how often and where they drive.

“Yeah, I do all my errands in one day. I’m not going to do everyday errands like I did before so I run around and do all my errands in one day,” said Tu Williams.

Gas prices traditionally go even higher during the summer months, but some drivers told us that won’t stop them from taking their summer driving trips. Many drivers say they predict the rise won’t stop until we get past $5 a gallon.

Some drivers say they are paying up to $20 dollars more to fill up a tank compared to just a few months ago. Governor Michelle Lujan Grisham has asked the feds to suspend federal gas tax until the end of the year.