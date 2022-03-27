ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A New Mexico couple is taking a leap on a new venture, hoping to bring a new experience into the Nob Hill area. “We want to still keep it very approachable, like at the brewery,” said Ashley Kalemba.

Ashley and Andrew Kalemba are the proud owners of High and Dry Brewery in Nob Hill. “The success from that over the last four years has basically been what allows us to think about extra sites and doing stuff,” said Andrew Kalemba.

For the past few months, they’ve been working on their next project. “Public House is going to be the sister brand of High and Dry Brewing,” said Andrew.

A wine bar and lounge, the first of its kind here in Albuquerque. “Some of the other wine bars you see are more traditional – maybe a little darker, maybe a little bit more higher end or unapproachable,” said Andrew.

They will only sell New Mexico-made wines. “We’re not going to be making wine but our license we will be able to serve anything that is produced by other growers and producers here in New Mexico,” said Andrew.

But there were some hurdles in getting the liquor license.

“We’re allowed a specific number of satellite taprooms that we can use under our primary brewery location, so how we are setting this one up specifically, is one of those additional licenses we have access to so it’s a new license but it’s an extension of the original one,” said Andrew.

With licenses squared away, their vision is one step closer to being complete. “Just a fun place that you want to hang out in your neighborhood and socialize with people and engage with what’s going on,” said Andrew.

They’re also partnering with a new local restaurant, Butter, to fill in the other half of the space. “So you have wine on one side, food on the other side and it all comes together with this big deck and courtyard that we are building together,” said Andrew. Together, they are excited to continue to build in their community.

“I just love the Nob Hill area, we live in this area. We are just excited to add and there is so much going on,” said Ashley.

They are hoping to open up sometime this summer.