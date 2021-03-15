Albuquerque City Council approves Los Poblanos expansion

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Albuquerque city councilors approved funding to help Los Poblanos Organic Inn and Farm expand. Councilors approved the allocation of $250,000 in LEDA funds and $25,000 in city funding.

Officials with Los Poblanos said the money will allow them to move their production hub and inventory into a warehouse in the heart of downtown. The expansion will also allow them to order more from local farmers and create more products. They’re also expected to add 24 jobs over five years.