Albuquerque businesses seeing modest holiday shopping crowds

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Albuquerque’s shopping hubs were buzzing Friday afternoon as the final weekend before Christmas approaches. It has been a while since a shopping frenzy was seen but the sidewalks and parking lots at Uptown and Coronado Center were bustling with shoppers.

It was a stark contrast from last December when New Mexico had strict capacity limits in place. Those who did brave the stores often had to wait in long lines just to get inside. This year, shoppers say they’re thrilled to get back to in-person shopping. “I like going into the stores and seeing the quality of how clothes are made, how they feel,” one shopper said.

“Getting to touch and feel things is a lot different than just visualizing it,” said another shopper.

Some said even though they are shopping in person, they are being careful to avoid large, dense crowds.