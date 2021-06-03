Albuquerque businesses offer pass that makes local entertainment affordable

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – New Mexico businesses are banding together to encourage people to get out and have some fun. The “Unbelievable Pass” includes discounts and specials for dozens of local activities and entertainment centers.

Activities include ballooning, rafting, arts and crafts, museums, local tours, and much more. The idea came from Courtney Ballew, the owner of the Roller King Skating Rink. He bought the rink a few months before the pandemic and said he wanted a way to help his business and others get a jump start coming out of the tough year.

Ballew said it is also meant to make it easier for families to enjoy more of what the city has to offer. “A lot of families that can’t really afford entertainment, single moms or single dads,” Ballew said. “The goal is to have a lot of places on there that they can go either at a really steep discount or for free.”

According to the news release, the pass costs about $20 per month. Ballew said the more people who participate, the more discounts and unlimited-access deals they can offer. So far, the pass includes about 40 businesses. The pass can be purchased online beginning June 7.