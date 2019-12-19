Albuquerque brewery and distillery transform popular local beer into whiskey

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – It’s an odd combo, beer and whiskey. It’s what happens when a local brewery and distillery come to work together.

Whether it’s a cold one, some bubbly or shaken not stirred, when it comes to alcohol, people’s drink of choice varies.

Now, there’s another choice. Albuquerque’s Marble Brewery and Safehouse Distilling Company are teaming up, transforming Marble’s super popular Double White beer into a whiskey.

“We use a lot of the same characteristics as Double White the beer,” said Safehouse Distilling Company owner Chris Leurig. “So it’s the exact same base beer without the hops, so you’re going to get a lot of the coriander, a lot of the clove, and some of that spiciness coming through that finished product. We also use that same yeast that they propagate off their fermentation for their Double White.”

“We thought this was a unique collaboration between two local businesses,” said Chris Jackson with New Mexico Dark Side Brew Crew.

It takes about two weeks to brew the Double White Lightning Whiskey batch, but before you throw back this drink just know it’s 111 proof, which is a nod to the brewery’s address at 111 Marble Avenue.

“So we take a lot of beer to make a little bit of whiskey,” said Leurig.

They released this whiskey Wednesday night and it was a hit.

“It tastes like a strong whiskey but you can taste the Double White at the end of it,” said bar goer Phillip Davis.

Bartenders mixed it with seasonal flavors.

“I got the hot chocolate,” said Davis.

“It’s a little sweet but you can still taste the whiskey, which is great and it tastes like a biscochito in a cup,” said bar goer Colleen Bealko.

It had people asking for a second round.

“Brings good spirits and good tastes to New Mexico,” said Davis.

Local restaurants and casinos will also be offering the drink soon.