Albuquerque Biopark creates zoo yearbook

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The zoo is making it easier for people to learn about the animals they have on display, animal lovers can now visit their website to explore some of the most popular exhibits. From the apes to the big cats, the zoo has everyone’s favorite animals. It doesn’t matter why you like them, seeing them all on display is always entertaining.

Now you can continue learning about the animals from anywhere. “A good representation of many of the animals that people love here at the Biopark are on our website as well,” said Greg Jackson, the marketing coordinator at the Albuquerque Biopark.

This year the zoo updated all of the information plaques in front of each of their exhibits. “We wanted to update them, they’ve been there for a long time,” said Jackson. “We wanted to make them more photogenic, with new pictures of the animals, new fun facts.”

The plaques give details about the animals’ diet, their habitat, and their conservation status. Now that information can also be found in their new zoo yearbook posted on their website. Right now, there are 75 animals posted in the yearbook, they say when it’s complete they’ll have about 150 animals in it.