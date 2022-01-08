Albuquerque-based company creates inclusive, adaptive fitness app

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Two New Mexico residents are on a mission of health and inclusivity. “That’s the goal for us to be able to create this really fitness and health-focused community that supports our special needs friends,” said Adam White, CEO and co-founder of TruFit.

Through their Albuquerque-based company TruFit, they are creating a fitness app for all. Users create their profile and then receive customized workouts for their ability.

“Maybe the dependent is in a wheelchair. So you would check ‘seated.’ Then once you apply that profile, it filters out exercises that would require you to be standing,” said White.

Users then earn digital rewards based on their workouts. It’s work near and dear to the brothers’ hearts.

“Because it doesn’t exist and the demographic of people with developmental intellectual disabilities, their obesity levels are one of the highest in the nation,” said White. “Some of that could be because of whatever condition they’re dealing with. But then also, a lot of it has to do with lifestyle choice and not having a lot of options for them.”

White and his brother have been working on adaptive fitness for years, partnering with organizations in California to lead workout classes and creating an e-book of fitness programs. “And [it] really helps them take control of their lives, helps their parents or caregivers to also feel empowered as well and bring that community together,” said White.

The app is expected to launch by February. It will cost $7.99/month.