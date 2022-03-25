SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – A technical glitch has delayed the use of online EBT purchases at New Mexico Albertsons stores. In a press release sent out Friday, Albertsons Companies Foundation said it is due to a technical glitch.

The company says they will announce when online EBT purchases will be possible. The release states plans to go live with online EBT sales have shifted to the summer to ensure a better customer experience.

The following 10 stores will be able to use the feature once it goes live: