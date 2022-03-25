SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – A technical glitch has delayed the use of online EBT purchases at New Mexico Albertsons stores. In a press release sent out Friday, Albertsons Companies Foundation said it is due to a technical glitch.
The company says they will announce when online EBT purchases will be possible. The release states plans to go live with online EBT sales have shifted to the summer to ensure a better customer experience.
The following 10 stores will be able to use the feature once it goes live:
- Safeway at 730 West Main – Farmington, NM
- Albertsons at 4909 E. Main – Farmington, NM
- Albertsons at 2551 East Lohman – Las Cruces, NM
- Safeway at 415 North Main – Aztec, NM
- Safeway at 980 N. US. Highway 491 – Gallup, NM
- Albertsons at 1285 El Paseo – Las Cruces, NM
- Safeway at 3540 East Main – Farmington, NM
- Albertsons at 1702 E. 66th Ave Zecca Plaza – Gallup, NM
- Albertsons at 2501 N. Main – Las Cruces, NM
- Albertsons at 1956 Hwy. 180 E. – Silver City, NM