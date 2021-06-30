Albertsons launches statewide initiative to raise funds for Roadrunner Food Bank

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – New Mexico Hall of Fame basketball coach Mike Brown died early Thursday morning after battling a rare form of Parkinson's Disease. The longtime Albuquerque Academy coach was in the company of his wife of 52 years, Carol, and other family members when he passed. "He went out like he lived his life, with grace and dignity, with strength, compassion, and most importantly just thinking of others," said son Danny Brown. "He thought of our whole family and he fought through it because he wanted to be with us and to bring us together."

Brown had a run of six straight state championships at Academy from 1989 to 1994. Tributes from some of those former players and coaches who contributed to that success came pouring in after the news of Brown's death became public. "His former players, former coaches, you know James Borrego, it was unbelievable," said Danny. "I told my mom today that it was like an out-of-body experience for us, just with all the joy, because you would think a situation like that wouldn't bring a ton of joy, but gosh it did." Current golf analyst and four time PGA Tour winner Notah Begay III played basketball for Mike Brown. He credits Brown for helping him achieve some of his success. "I wouldn't have been able to make it to the heights that I reached as an athlete without people like Mike Brown in my life to encourage me and to guide me," said Begay III. "He was so much more than a basketball coach and that especially was applicable to me." Mike Brown was 75 years old.