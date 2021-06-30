Albertsons launches statewide initiative to raise funds for Roadrunner Food Bank

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – You can now donate to the Roadrunner Food Bank while checking out at Albertsons. The grocery chain officially launched its statewide “scan-tag” fundraiser today.
At the register, a cashier will scan a tag then enter whatever dollar amount you choose to donate. Albertsons is hoping to raise $80,000 for the food bank. “This donation is really critical in one, making sure we keep hunger top of mind because we are still seeing, we are continuing to see an elevated need,” said Sonya Warwick of the Roadrunner Food Bank. The fundraising event runs through July 12.