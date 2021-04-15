Airbnb locks one-night rentals over Fourth of July holiday

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – People who wanted to book a quick stay-cation for the Fourth of July weekend, think again. Especially if you and your family or friends wanted to stay in an Airbnb. Airbnb is largely prohibiting local one-night rentals over the holiday, hoping to stop house parties before they can even start.

“Fourth of July… a traditional party holiday but also being pegged as something of a national re-opening date, if you wanted to call it that, seemed like the right way to go from a precautionary measure,” said Ben Breit, spokesperson for Airbnb.

At the current rate, almost everyone in the country who wants a vaccine will likely have it by the holiday. Travel experts think it will be a busy weekend full of all kinds of celebrations. Airbnb put a party ban in place at the beginning of the pandemic and they still do not want any parties at any of their rental to keep people healthy and out of respect for neighboring properties.

Airbnb says historically, one-night local rentals lead to parties. Here’s how the rules work, every renter on Airbnb has to make a profile. If you live in Albuquerque, over the holiday weekend, you could not rent a house in Albuquerque or the east mountains or Corrales for a night, unless there’s a history of positive reviews from Airbnb hosts. Another way hosts can help stop parties, is by getting a noise detection device.

“Audio detector. Doesn’t record anything. Doesn’t record the audio. There’s no visuals whatsoever. So I think that’s why a lot of hosts are finding this an interesting solution and a helpful solution to accomplish their objectives of making sure their properties are being respected, their neighbors are being respected, without violating anyone’s privacy,” Breit said.

In Albuquerque, there have been a few Airbnb ‘party properties’ like a home in Four Hills and a house in Uptown where two people were shot in January 2020. Airbnb also launched a 24/7 Neighborhood Support line, anyone can call 1-855-635-7754 to report party rentals. Airbnb says its party ban is not going anywhere for the time being and adds that a majority of its hosts were prohibiting parties even before the pandemic.