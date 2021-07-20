Air quality system installed at Sunport

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A new air quality control system is now in place at the Albuquerque International Sunport. The city contracted with California-based Steril-Aire to install a system to its HVAC system using ultraviolet light to kill airborne viruses, allergens and other toxins.

The company says it’s 99.6% effective. “Obviously once the pandemic hit last year, there was a greater emphasis on indoor air quality and killing any significant bacteria in the air,” said Steve Gitkin, vice president of Steril-Aire.

The city used federal COVID relief funds to pay for the system. It comes as the Sunport sees an increase in the number of air travelers. The Sunport said its latest 30-day average showed a 220% increase over last year. They also say the new systems add an additional layer of protective measures.

“The health and safety of travelers and the community has been and will continue to be our top priority,” said Nyika Allen in a news release from the Sunport, Director of Aviation. “Addressing indoor air quality with science-backed UVGI technologies is the next evolution for the Sunport in creating an even safer, cleaner, and more sanitary environment through COVID and beyond.”

The Steril-Aire UVGI systems have also been installed at the following city buildings: