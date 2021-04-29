After more than a year, shuttered businesses can reopen under new guidelines

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – With the new red to turquoise framework, businesses that have remained closed throughout the entire pandemic, are now starting to see the light at the end of the tunnel. Bars with patios and movie theaters will now be allowed to open Friday at a limited capacity.

Carri Phillis owns both Salt Yard East and West, along with Effex in downtown Albuquerque. Her bars have been forced to remain closed for more than a year. Now, under the new framework, bars with a patio can now open outside only, at 25-percent capacity. For the time being, Phillis says they’re going to focus on reopening the west side location because it has a larger patio.

“We’re not in a hurry for west side,” said Salt Yard owner Carri Phillis. “It is our priority to get open, but it’s about three or four weeks out, we’re going to take it slow and do it right,” said Phillis.

Phillis says there’s still a lot of work that needs to be done before she can welcome guests back, like cleaning the place up, setting up furniture, and making sure they’re operating in a COVID-safe way. If Bernalillo County goes turquoise next week, bars could allow 33-percent inside and 75 percent on patio space.

Meanwhile, Flix Brewhouse says they can’t afford to reopen at a 25-percent capacity. On top of that, they’re currently working on negotiations with their landlord, so their reopening is on hold until they can get that squared away.

Keif Henley, the owner of The Guild Cinema in Nob Hill says he was expecting some changes to the framework, but he was surprised by Wednesday’s announcement. “I was caught off guard, I saw something like this happening in terms of the color codes, as vaccinations went up, but I thought there’d be more lead time than this,” said Henley.

Henley says he’d like to reopen his theater by featuring local films that have been streaming on The Guild’s website, but he needs permission from the filmmakers first. He says next Friday he’ll be offering this year’s Oscar-nominated short films, and possibly some late-night movies.

Century Rio 24 announced Thursday morning that they’ll be re-opening Saturday. Face masks will be mandatory for all guests in the theater. Green counties can have 25-percent of capacity in turquoise, it can go to 33 percent inside a movie theater.