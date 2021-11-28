Ad campaign aims to get more passengers on Rail Runner

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – After being shut down for nearly a year, the New Mexico Rail Runner is releasing a new advertisement, with the hopes of attracting more passangers. The train runs along a 100-mile corridor, with fifteen stations from Santa Fe to Belen.

Back in 2019, KRQE reported that the ridership was down nearly 40% since 2010. Now, this commercial serves one big purpose. “This is to remind people that the New Mexico Rail Runner Express is up and running,” said Augusta Meyers, the Communications Director for the NM Rail Runner Express.

In April 2020, the Rail Runner took a big hit caused by the pandemic, the train system suspended service for nearly a year. The train started running again in March, and after eight months of service, they say ridership is at about 50% of what it was pre-pandemic. Meyers believes that’s because a lot of state workers are still working from home.

KRQE asked if cutting some of the stops along the route is still an idea being floated around. Meyers says it’s unlikely. “We might consider adding more as the service gets back up and running and becomes more popular with people again,” Meyers said. Meyers says their weekend ridership is back to what it was pre-pandemic with about 1,200 passengers a day.