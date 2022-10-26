RIO RANCHO, N.M. (KRQE) – A new shopping center is coming to the area. The Block will be located in Rio Rancho and it will give people a place to shop and enjoy concerts.

The Block will be filled with retail stores, an area for outdoor concerts, outdoor movies, and an area for food trucks.

Amy Goldfarb is the Vice President of Asset Management at TDA Investment Group and said there will be between 14 to 20 re-purposed shipping containers. The Block will be located near 528 and 550 on Enchanted Hills Blvd Northeast in Rio Rancho. Although construction on this shopping center hasn’t started, business owners realize the area is really growing and want to grow their businesses.

“We definitely have a lot of interest. We have a list going. We actually haven’t signed up anyone yet,” said Goldfarb.

The goal is to make the business family-friendly. The new development will include a large interior park with a stage for live events, a beer garden, and an outdoor theater for evening movies in the park. It will also have specialty restaurants and retail stores.

“We wanted to do something different and we really wanted to do something that the community would enjoy and kinda bring some life to that area,” said Goldfarb. “We’re really planning to have a lot of different events; the sky is the limit with what we can do.”

They’re also planning on having a second floor where people can enjoy the view of the mountains. The groundbreaking will be next Wednesday at 11 a.m. They plan on opening in Fall 2023.