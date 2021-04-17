25th year of Downtown Growers’ Market kicks off

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Despite the windy weather Saturday morning, dozens made their way to the Downtown Growers’ Market’s opening day. This is the market’s 25th year.

“I think it’s a really big deal for our vendors for our community, the downtown community, to bring folks back out and check out the area, and stay connected to our local farmers,” said manager Danielle Schlobohm. Last year, the market was delayed and opened in July with a 25% capacity limit.

This year, they are allowed to open at 33% and were able to allow 105 vendors. They ask those in attendance shop quickly to give others time in the market and only send one person per household, if possible.

The Growers’ Market will be open every Saturday through November 6.