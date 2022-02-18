ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The 2022 Youth Job and Volunteer Fair is back this year and will be in person. If you’re between the ages of 14 and 25 and are looking for work, this job fair will have all sorts of opportunities for you.

Diana Delgado with the City of Albuquerque says this is the fourth year this fair has been held. “It’s not just jobs. So for example – if you’re a young person, say you’re 14 and you need some volunteer experience, or maybe you’re a young person who is interested in becoming an artist – we have everything from volunteer opportunities to internships as well as jobs,” Delgado says.

The job and volunteer fair will be taking place Saturday, Feb. 26 from 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. at the Berna Facio Development Center at 3315 Louisiana Blvd. NE at the corner of Louisiana and Comanche. Registration is free and those wishing to attend should do so online.