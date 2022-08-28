SILVER CITY, N.M. (KRQE) – Silver City-based Little Toad Creek Brewery and Distillery is receiving $200,000 in LEDA funding from the state to expand its brewing and canning operations. The business bought a 76-acre property in Deming, which will allow them to hire 21 additional employees and process 300 cans a minute.

Little Toad drinks are available in New Mexico, Texas, and Colorado and they say they plan to expand to four more states soon. Renovations at the Deming facility are expected to be complete next month with expanded production starting in October.

The company is putting $4.8 million in their own funding toward the expansion.