20,085 new unemployment claims filed with Workforce solution this week

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The New Mexico Department of Workforce Solutions released unofficial numbers for new Unemployment Insurance claims filed for Friday, April 3 to Thursday, April 9, 2020. For the week ending April 4, 2020, Workforce Solution says that more than half of the claimants were female.

“New claims” include individuals who filed first-time claims as well as additional claims filed by individuals as a result of a new unemployment event.

20,085 – Total number of new claims processed for the week. Not all claimants will qualify for UI benefits.

62,136 – Number of weekly certifications for the same time-frame mentioned above. These include people receiving benefits and others who are in the system and awaiting determination.

$442 million – Current trust fund balance.

Since the week ending March 7, 2020: