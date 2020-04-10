20,085 new unemployment claims filed with Workforce solution this week

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The New Mexico Department of Workforce Solutions released unofficial numbers for new Unemployment Insurance claims filed for Friday, April 3 to Thursday, April 9, 2020. For the week ending April 4, 2020, Workforce Solution says that more than half of the claimants were female.

“New claims” include individuals who filed first-time claims as well as additional claims filed by individuals as a result of a new unemployment event.

  • 20,085 – Total number of new claims processed for the week. Not all claimants will qualify for UI benefits.
  • 62,136 – Number of weekly certifications for the same time-frame mentioned above. These include people receiving benefits and others who are in the system and awaiting determination.
  • $442 million – Current trust fund balance.

Since the week ending March 7, 2020:

  • Bernalillo has had the largest jump in initial claims increasing by 9,790, or 4,895 percent.
  • San Miguel County had the fastest growth in initial claims increasing 22,000 percent
  • Over one in four claimants worked in the accommodation and food service industry. Other industries that had a large increase in the number of claimants were healthcare and social assistance and retail trade.
  • Claimants working in food preparation and serving related occupations had the largest growth increasing by 2,729 percent, or 8,570 claimants.

