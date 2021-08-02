2 Indigenous, women-led organizations awarded $10M

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Two organizations led by Indigenous women have been awarded $10 million from the National Equality Can’t Wait Challenge. The challenge asked for ideas to expand gender equality across the country. The group, Native Women Lead and New Mexico Community Capital worked together on a proposal, especially for indigenous women business owners.

The project will include financial assistance for indigenous businesses, leadership and business development opportunities and access to a network of native leaders, businesses and organizations.

“We want to get more money into the hands of indigenous women. We also want to continue to lock arms with New Mexico Community Capital to ensure indigenous women entrepreneurs who are aspiring to or are already established can have the tools, resources, and capital to grow their business or launch their business,” said Jaime Gloshay, co-founder of Native Women Lead.

The project is expected to serve more than 3,000 people over the next five years.